Exclosures for preventing beaver damage

While beavers can have beneficial attributes in local ecosystems, they can also wreak havoc on timber, ponds and drainages. Wildlife rules prevent taking or trapping beavers without permit, so one of the of preventing beaver damage is by nonlethal means of exclusion. Exclosures provide an effective means to prevent beavers from plugging pond overflow pipes and cutting individual trees. The Noble Research Institute offers some tips and designs on building exclosures to keep beavers out of sensitive areas and allowing a more peaceful coexistence. Read more at noble.org…

