Endangered species research and the economy

The Natural Resources Program (NRP) in the Texas State Comptroller’s Data Analysis and Transparency Division (DAT) develops research regarding animal and plant species that are under petition to be listed or are listed in the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The NRP addresses vital data gaps for economically significant species across the state including freshwater mussels, the monarch butterfly and the spot-tailed earless lizard. Most recently, NRP initiated new research on imperiled and listed bird and turtle species in Matagorda Bay.

NRP works with agencies and stakeholders to leverage state research and conservation efforts to ensure accurate science is used in listing decisions protecting both the Texas economy and the environment. You can access all NRP efforts by visiting the Comptroller’s website. Read more…