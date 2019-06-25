Endangered species research and the economy

The Natural Resources Program (NRP) in the Texas State Comptroller’s Data Analysis and Transparency Division (DAT) develops research regarding animal and plant species that are under petition to be listed or are listed in the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The NRP addresses vital data gaps for economically significant species across the state including freshwater mussels, the monarch butterfly and the spot-tailed earless lizard. Most recently, NRP initiated new research on imperiled and listed bird and turtle species in Matagorda Bay. 

NRP works with agencies and stakeholders to leverage state research and conservation efforts to ensure accurate science is used in listing decisions protecting both the Texas economy and the environment. You can access all NRP efforts by visiting the Comptroller’s website. Read more… 

/ The Cattleman Now - App, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Canada to replace China as largest US export market
The little-known threat to wild turkeys: feral hogs
Railroad Commissioner: There is no fuel shortage
Counties in Texas and Oklahoma named primary natural disaster areas
Developing a meaningful ranch plan
﻿Farm bill funding critical to realizing secure beef supply plan
Amid high prices, cattle buyers are choosier
Beef Board CEO search
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: