Eminent domain reform update

TSCRA leadership would like to thank all the TSCRA members and Texas property owners who took the time to travel to Austin last week and support eminent domain reform efforts in the Texas Legislature.

Thanks to your outpouring of support, this Monday, the Senate Committee on State Affairs PASSED S.B. 421 out of the committee to be considered by the full Senate.

The previous week, 58 property owners and property owner organizations supported Senate Bill 421 before the Senate State Affairs Committee in a marathon 6-hour hearing. The support not only helped to inform Senators but was also vital to counter the hordes of oil and gas lobbyists who descended on the Capitol to try to argue against fair, transparent and accountable eminent domain usage.

I would like to especially recognize the 33 other individuals who joined me in providing oral testimony, including:

J. David Anderson

Albert Cortez

Dan Gattis

Alvin Kaddatz

Travis Mitchell

Eric Opiela

Ben Schotz

Richard Thorpe

Mark Weiler Rita Beving

Don Dixon

Tom Glass

Reid McCoy

Jonna Murchison

Ron Pack

Jimmy Joe Sisak

Arthur Uhl Jim Bradbury

Scott Frazier

Andrew Hobbs

Judith McGeary

J.D. Newsom

Linda Kaye Rogers

David Spencer

Kim Van Dyke Colin Chopelas

Donald Fuchs

Lucy Johnson

Brian McLaughlin

Michael T. O’Connor

Kurt Sauer

Martha Strawn

Neil Walter

Our work is not over. We still need your help!

The bill must now be voted on by the full Senate.

The bill that was passed from the committee contained significant changes to address the concerns of pipeline and transmission line companies, but they still adamantly oppose it. To see what we are up against, you only need to read the letter (below) sent to the Lt. Gov. by oil and gas lobbyists. You can also read below our common-sense response and see how much has already been given up to appease their concerns.

Please contact your State Senator and ask them to vote for the Committee Substitute to Senate Bill 421!

Click here to find your Senator