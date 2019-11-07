Don’t let weather rain on your parade

If you drive through any agriculture-based town and stop into the local coffee shop, I can almost guarantee that there will be at least four or five conversations about the weather. It is inevitable that weather is a common topic within the farming community as it affects almost everything that a grower does. This year has been especially hard on many growers throughout the nation, bringing weather that included drastic temperature swings, record-high temperatures, crop-damaging hail and wind, flash flooding, and rain that just wouldn’t stop. Hay and Forage Grower has some tips on beating the weather when it comes to cash hay crops. Read more at hayandforage.com…