Don’t let weather rain on your parade 

If you drive through any agriculture-based town and stop into the local coffee shop, I can almost guarantee that there will be at least four or five conversations about the weather. It is inevitable that weather is a common topic within the farming community as it affects almost everything that a grower does. This year has been especially hard on many growers throughout the nation, bringing weather that included drastic temperature swings, record-high temperatures, crop-damaging hail and wind, flash flooding, and rain that just wouldn’t stop. Hay and Forage Grower has some tips on beating the weather when it comes to cash hay crops. Read more at hayandforage.com…

/ Feed & Forage, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Weather

Share the Post

Related Posts

Apache Auction Market
USDA lowers food inflation forecast
New beef industry long-range plan establishes roadmap for 2016 to 2020
Texas crop and weather for Aug. 9, 2017
TSCRA Director Tom Haynie Speaks Out on Proposed High-Speed Train
Perseverance of a lifelong cattlewoman
It’s What’s For Dinner: Simple beef and brew chili
Beef checkoff working with family doctors
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]