Don’t let medical insurance plan choices scare you!

With the holiday season just around the corner, Cattle Raisers Insurance would like to help assist with your insurance needs. We understand how important spending time with your family during the upcoming holidays will be. The Cattle Raisers Insurance team is here to find the right health insurance plan for you and your family and/or business. Whether a group medical or individual medical plan, the Cattle Raisers Insurance team is here to guide you through all of your options. This year Open Enrollment for individual health plans is only 45 days, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 for a Jan, 1, 2019, effective date. Group Health Plans offer expanded benefits and affordable premiums throughout the year. Let the Cattle Raisers Insurance team research the best medical plans for you and your family. Call 1-800-252-2849 or visit cattleraiersinsurance.com for your custom quote today! Read more…