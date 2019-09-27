Delbert William Van Cleve

Delbert William Van Cleve, 77, honorary director of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), died Aug. 18, 2019. He was born in Houston on March 22, 1942, the only child of Delbert Fredreck and Alma Blackburn Van Cleve.

The Van Cleve Picosa Ranch was founded in 1888 and there, Van Cleve combined his love for ranching with committing his life to the conservatorship of the land. He graduated from Texas A&M University and had a lifelong passion for Aggie football and all things maroon.

Van Cleve was a member of TSCRA for over 50 years. He was elected as a TSCRA director in 2002 and continued to serve the association as an Honorary Director until his death. He was also a lifetime committeeman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

He was an entrepreneur at heart and owned the Van Cleve Construction Co. and Southern Septic Systems until his passing. He was also a dedicated servant to Anson Jones Masonic Lodge No. 1313 as Past Master, Member of Arabia Shriners Temple and of Andral Vann #741 Order of the Eastern Star.

Van Cleve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane; three children, Susan (Nick) Van Cleve Jung, Laura Van Cleve Garza, and Delbert Travis Van Cleve; three grandchildren, Kyle Van Cleve Garza, Lauren Elise Van Cleve Garza, and Tucker Jung; and many relatives and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 711 7th Street, Galveston TX 77550, or Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 6977 Main St., Houston TX 77030.

Published in the October 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine