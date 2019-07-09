Death of cows in NC linked to invasive tick infestations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a new warning about ticks after the reported deaths of 5 cows in North Carolina. All of the cows’ deaths were linked to acute anemia caused by infestations of Asian longhorned ticks in Surry County, a local news station reported. Not normally found in the Western Hemisphere, the invasive Asian longhorned ticks were reported for the first time in the U.S. in 2017 and have since been found on pets, livestock, wildlife, and people from New York to Arkansas. –KOCO Read more…