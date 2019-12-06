Daily Livestock Report: Premium white fed cows

According to the Dec. 6 Daily Livestock Report, a subset of the cow market that has gained steam this year is premium whites. Premium whites are cows that are fed a high energy ration before slaughter, which adds thick white fat to the body conditioning and coins their name. These premium whites have a larger proportion of the carcass sold as cuts compared to the cutter cow market, and is a staple at less expensive buffets and all-you-can-eat chain restaurants.

Click here to read the full report or see below.

