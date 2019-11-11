Daily Livestock Report for Nov. 11, 2019: USDA supply and demand projections

USDA updated its projections for meat supply/demand in 2019 as well as its forecasts for all of 2020. As we have done in the past, we have included a comparison of what those forecasts looked like a year ago and how they match with what we are seeing today. The only reason for doing this is so readers get a sense that whatever the forecasts are today things change. A number of factors impact the flow of product in the market and external demand is vulnerable to things like trade policy or disease. The Daily Livestock Report offers couple of highlights from the latest data. Click here to download the full report from DailyLivestockReport.com or see below.

