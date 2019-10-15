Daily Livestock Report for 10-15-19: Regional beef cow slaughter

Cull cow prices have finally shown some life in the late part of summer and look like they might finish the year with prices higher than last year. This is welcome news for cow–calf producers making decisions about which animals to retain following fall weaning. Slaughter cow prices in the southern plains have popped in early October, reaching $55 per cwt, the highest weekly price reported since July 2018.

