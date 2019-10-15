Daily Livestock Report for 10-15-19: Regional beef cow slaughter 

Cull cow prices have finally shown some life in the late part of summer and look like they might finish the year with prices higher than last year. This is welcome news for cowcalf producers making decisions about which animals to retain following fall weaning. Slaughter cow prices in the southern plains have popped in early October, reaching $55 per cwt, the highest weekly price reported since July 2018.

Click to read the full report at www.dailylivestockreport.com or see below.

dlr 10-15-19

 

 

/ Livestock Management, Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

TSCRA Crime Watch: Crossbred Brangus Calves missing in South Texas
TDA Market Recap, Sept. 2, 2014
The $12 billion plan to help farmers affected by tariffs
Produces take part in Beef Quality Assurance training in Brenham
TSCRA News Release: Cleburne Man Arrested on Theft of Livestock Charges
Endangered species research and the economy
Hay donations needed in Brazoria County
Perdue names new Farm Service Agency administrator
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]