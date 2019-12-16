Daily Livestock Report: Dollar value of annual exports to China

Both U.S. and Chinese officials confirmed on Friday that a partial trade deal had been reached, resulting in lower tariffs on some Chinese products and higher purchases of U.S. agricultural goods. Many of the details regarding this deal are still unknown, but one number that was consistently thrown around was $40-$50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products purchased, annually. The folks at Daily Livestock Report takes a look at the meat products China and Hong Kong have purchased from the U.S. in the past decade to bring some context to the numbers. 

Click here to download the full report or see below. 

dlr2012-16-19
/ Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Federal disaster declaration granted for additional Texas counties
Just a few spots left open for ranch rodeo teams
NAFTA negotiators still divided, but cite progress in talks
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission expands CWD containment zone in Panhandle
US Drought Monitor and Summary, 10-4-19
What Return Can You Expect From Investing in Brush Management?
Annual forages help extend winter grazing, especially for hurricane-flooded pasture
TSCRA News Release: Texas Man Arrested for Third Degree Theft of Livestock
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]