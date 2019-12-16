Daily Livestock Report: Dollar value of annual exports to China

Both U.S. and Chinese officials confirmed on Friday that a partial trade deal had been reached, resulting in lower tariffs on some Chinese products and higher purchases of U.S. agricultural goods. Many of the details regarding this deal are still unknown, but one number that was consistently thrown around was $40-$50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products purchased, annually. The folks at Daily Livestock Report takes a look at the meat products China and Hong Kong have purchased from the U.S. in the past decade to bring some context to the numbers.

