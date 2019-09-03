Crime Watch: UTVs stolen in NE OK and E TX

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in northwest Oklahoma, reports the theft of 2 UTVs and 2 pistols from a property near Inola in Rogers County. The camouflage 2013 Polaris Ranger side-by-side, serial no. 4XAWH7EA7DE646021; and camouflage 2012 Polaris Razor side-by-side, serial no. RF3VA17A1CT014370 were stolen sometime on or after Aug. 14. The thief or thieves also took 2 black pistols. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2014 Polaris RZR side-by-side UTV was taken from a horse ranch on State Hwy 110 North of Tyler between daylight on Friday, Aug 30 and 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The black with orange trim side-by-side is lifted and has custom wheels and a custom sound system. The serial number is 4XAST1EA1EF363359. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.