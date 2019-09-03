Crime Watch: UTVs stolen in NE OK and E TX

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in northwest Oklahoma, reports the theft of 2 UTVs and 2 pistols from a property near Inola in Rogers County. The camouflage 2013 Polaris Ranger side-by-side, serial no. 4XAWH7EA7DE646021; and camouflage 2012 Polaris Razor side-by-side, serial no. RF3VA17A1CT014370 were stolen sometime on or after Aug. 14. The thief or thieves also took 2 black pistols. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2014 Polaris RZR side-by-side UTV was taken from a horse ranch on State Hwy 110 North of Tyler between daylight on Friday, Aug 30 and 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The black with orange trim side-by-side is lifted and has custom wheels and a custom sound system. The serial number is 4XAST1EA1EF363359. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.

A cash reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Help experts keep track of endangered whooping cranes as they move through OK
New Senate bill would establish national, voluntary GMO labels
Cattle Raisers Trading Co Spotlight: Coffee mugs
Marketing your cattle for the sale barn
Cow-Calf Corner: World beef markets and trade expected to grow in 2017; Know the USDA cull cow grades before you send them to market
TDA Market Recap, Jan. 2, 2017
GAO to review cattle pricing and high-frequency trading
Texas crop progress and condition, Feb. 11-17, 2019
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]