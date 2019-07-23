Central Texas Crime Watch: Utility trailer, welder and 12 head of cattle

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports the theft of a utility trailer, welder, and 12 head of cattle, most with brands, from properties in Limestone, Robertson and Burleson counties.

Limestone County: Black 5×10 utility trailer with a white tool box on front and no tail gate; and a blue Lincoln welder with a missing front shroud. Last seen on July 1. Also missing since July 12 are 3 roping stock bulls: 1 black, 1 red and 1 red and white spotted. These bulls have a backward K connected to H brand on the left hip.

Robertson County: Missing since June are 3 crossbred cows with a 7 over bar brand on the left hip. Missing since April are a Hereford bull and a black heifer, both with a Rafter C brand on the left hip. Missing Since June are 2 crossbred cows with a DE brand on the left hip; and 1 yellow bull with no brand and an ear tag with “353.”

Missing since May in Burleson County is a Brahman bull with a crowned K over 49 over 8 brand on the left hip.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832 or Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.