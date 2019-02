Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in NE OK

Source: TSCRA | Feb. 21, 2019 | Crime Watch

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in East Oklahoma reports the theft of a Deere tractor from a property near Chelsea in Rogers County. Sometime after Jan. 8 a thief or thieves cut a gate lock to steal the green and yellow John Deere 5400 tractor with front loader, serial #400E41402; plus a black 73-inch Wicked grapple. Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.