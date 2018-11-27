Crime Watch: Steers missing in N Central TX

TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw, District 9, reports 5 steers missing from a property near Byers in Clay County. Missing since sometime between Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 are 5 muley steers weighing 660-700 pounds, each. They could be black, red, or Charolais, branded with a connected “JP” on the left hip or a backwards “C” on top of an “E” connected; and have a red ear tag in the left ear and a gray in the right. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Bradshaw at (940) 389-6123.