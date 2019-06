Crime Watch: Rodeo bull missing in North Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw, District 6 in North Texas, reports a rodeo bull missing from a property near Saint Jo in Montague County. The brown and black horned bull weighs 1700 pounds and has purple eartags in each ear and the following brands: 01 on left shoulder, 5A on left loin, rocking P left hip, and rafter or B over bar on the left hip. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Bradshaw at 940-389-6123.