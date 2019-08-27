Crime Watch: Red heifers missing in East Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports heifers missing from a property between Garrison and Appleby, off FM 1878 in Nacogdoches County. The 10 head of cattle are are red and red motley face Red Angus heifers weighing between 1000 and 1100 pounds, each, and have yellow numbered ear tags. They were last seen on Aug. 23 and have possibly escaped their enclosure and are estray. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.

