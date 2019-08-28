Crime Watch: Gooseneck trailer stolen in West OK

TSCRA Special Rangers Jay Foster and Derek Helmke report the theft of a gooseneck trailer near the intersection of N2050 and E1340 in Kiowa County, Oklahoma, sometime between Aug. 5 and 17. The Big Tex gooseneck flatbed 20+5 trailer has tandem dual axles, is 8.5 feet wide and has an added basket for chains and boomers by the tongue. The dovetail has fold-up ramps. The trailer’s serial no. is 16VGX2029E6059175. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Foster at 940-475-0295 or Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.

