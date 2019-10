Crime Watch: Steers found in SOK

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in southern Oklahoma, reports 10 mixed color steers have been located in southwest Love County near the Red River. The steers have matching brands on the left hip and all have green ear tags. Please contact Special Ranger Helmke at (580) 319-1757 if you are missing or know someone that is missing steers in this area.