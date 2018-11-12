Crime Watch: Cattle missing in SETX; Tractor, flatbed trailer stolen in NTX

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21, reports 30 black cows branded J on left hip stolen from a property in Robertson County on Oct. 19. Also, a black Simbra heifer with a 602D tattoo in the right ear and tag in the left ear b bearing MM and the victim’s phone number stolen from a property in Burleson County on Nov. 3. Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.

TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a Case tractor and flatbed trailer from a property near Ennis in Ellis County sometime after Oct. 27. Stolen was a red Case 120C cab tractor, VIN ZGLF50317, and a 33-foot dovetail gooseneck trailer, license plate FNK-Y71. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.