Crime Watch: Black bull, heifer missing in NE TX; Rotary mower stolen in NE OK

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in northeast Texas, reports a 5-year-old branded UltraBlack bull and an unbranded bred UltraBlack heifer missing June 4 from a ranch in Hopkins County off FM 69, North of Como. A tree was discovered on the fence. The bull is branded with stylized S on the left shoulder and 867 over B10 on the left hip. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Special Ranger Bo Fox at 903-438-40042.

TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in northeast Oklahoma, also reports a mower stolen from a property in the Whippoorwill area of Osage County. Sometime on June 10 or 11 a fence was cut to steal the 3-point orange Land Pride 12-Series RCR 48-inch rotary cutter, serial no. 901397. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-847-3231.

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.