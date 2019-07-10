Crime Watch: 67 steers missing in North Oklahoma

TSCRA Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in Central Oklahoma, reports 67 head of steers missing from a property east of Mutual in Woodward County. The mixed color steers weigh approximately 800 to 850 pounds, each, and have white or gray tags in the left ear. Most have a crooked arrow brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.