Crime Watch: 58 steers and heifers missing in Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 58 head of cattle missing from a property near Lorena in McClennan County. Missing since February are 58 head of mixed color steers and a few heifers weighing 500 to 600 pounds, each, with a Lazy F brand on the left hip. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at (254) 223-2330 or Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. A cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. 

