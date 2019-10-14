Cows of a different stripe

Over the past 20 years or so, we’ve seen much of the U.S. cow herd shift toward black coats. Someday, perhaps the trend will become zebra stripes. Scientists, tourists and zoo patron, looking at the dramatic black-and-white striped pattern on zebras’ coats, have long pondered its purpose or evolutionary advantage. It turns out that, among other possible advantages the striped pattern helps zebras avoid biting flies in their native tropical habitats. Several scientific tests have shown the black-and-white stripes apparently confuse and repel at least some species of biting flies. Read more at bovinevetonline.com…