COMMENTS NEEDED BY Monday, June 24, 2019

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) has proposed a study to look into the feasibility of implementing a livestock dealer statutory trust. This type of trust would reduce the buying capacity of livestock dealers leading to a negative impact on market prices for all livestock sellers throughout the country.

Comments on the proposed study may be submitted to AMS electronically by clicking the following link: https://www.regulations.gov/comment?D=AMS-FTPP-19-0037-0001.

Comments must be received by AMS no later than Monday, June 24, 2019. Please take a few minutes to submit the comments provided below. They can easily be personalized and copied into the comment field at regulations.gov. Your input is critically important!