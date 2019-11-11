Cold weather cattle management options 

Winter weather conditions impact cattle as well as the cattle producers. Cold temperatures combined with wind creates more stress and increased management to achieve similar animal performance. Plan now for winter storms and know what your options are before the temperatures dip into dangerous territory. South Dakota State University Extension offers some tips on keeping your cattle herd safe and healthy in the cold at https://extension.sdstate.edu/cold-weather-management-options.

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Weather

