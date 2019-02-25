US Cattle on Feed up 2 percent

Source: USDA NASS | Feb. 22, 2019

According to the USDA NASS Cattle on Feed report on Feb. 22, 2019, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on Jan. 1, 2019. The inventory was 2 percent above Jan. 1, 2018. The inventory included 7.28 million steers and steer calves, down 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.41 million head, up 6 percent from 2018.

For Texas, numbers were up 3 percent over 2018 and 2 percent over last month. Oklahoma held steady at 100 percent of 2018 numbers and dipped slightly at 3 percent below last month’s numbers.

Click here to download the full report (10-page PDF).

/ Market News, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Cattle Raisers Announce Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award Recipient at Annual Convention
NCBA asks for major funding to expand vaccine bank
TSCRA News Release: TSCRA to Host Fall Meeting in Austin
Countdown to Ag Census: What you need to know
Oil eases, choppy after early dollar strength pressures
NARMS report finds hopeful trends in Salmonella, E. Coli in beef
USMEF: Strong momentum continues for red meat exports
Federal disaster declaration granted for additional Texas counties
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: