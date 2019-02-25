US Cattle on Feed up 2 percent

Source: USDA NASS | Feb. 22, 2019

According to the USDA NASS Cattle on Feed report on Feb. 22, 2019, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on Jan. 1, 2019. The inventory was 2 percent above Jan. 1, 2018. The inventory included 7.28 million steers and steer calves, down 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.41 million head, up 6 percent from 2018.

For Texas, numbers were up 3 percent over 2018 and 2 percent over last month. Oklahoma held steady at 100 percent of 2018 numbers and dipped slightly at 3 percent below last month’s numbers.

Click here to download the full report (10-page PDF).