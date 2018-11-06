Checkoff suit can expand to more states, court says

The federal district court in Montana has granted the motion by Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF) to expand its beef checkoff lawsuit against the USDA to include at least 13 states in addition to Montana. In August, R-CALF asked District Court Judge Brian Morris to expand the injunction to include checkoff funds in Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin. Monday’s ruling on R-CALF’s motion does not apply the temporary injunction in effect in Montana to the additional states. Instead, it allows R-CALF USA to proceed with its original case in which it seeks a permanent injunction. The court granted the USDA 14 days to file an answer to R-CALF USA’s complaint and the case now proceeds with the additional states. –Drovers CattleNetwork Read more…