Cattle Thief Apprehended in Fayette County, Awaiting Extradition on Felony Grand Theft

ROUND TOP, Texas — Nicholas Tooker, 37, was taken into custody Thursday in Round Top, Texas on a felony cattle theft warrant from South Dakota. The arrest came after an investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers. Special Ranger Mike Barr conducted the investigation.

Tooker was previously arrested in Canyon Lake, Texas in March after a lengthy search by TSCRA Special Rangers acting on a warrant out of Oklahoma. In that case, Tooker was charged with one felony count of using a bogus check. Information from that investigation led Barr to the warrant issued out of Hamlin County, South Dakota.

Tooker was arrested Thursday, without incident, by a Fayette County Constable and transported to the Fayette County Jail for booking. He will be held in lieu of bond, awaiting extradition to South Dakota on one count of felony grand theft of cattle.

“Too often we see cases where cattle thieves operate in multiple states or across state lines in a misguided attempt to hide their crimes,” said Barr. “Rest assured, we are well equipped to work with our counterparts across the country to bring cattle thieves to justice wherever they may hide.”

TSCRA would like to thank the Fayette County Constable’s Office for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Tooker. Further charges may be filed as the investigation progresses and additional information is revealed.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.