Cattle Raisers to Host CattleFax Market Outlook in Gonzales

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a CattleFax Market Outlook Aug. 30, 2018, at the Expo at JB Wells in Gonzales, Texas. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public. All members of the press are also invited to attend.

TSCRA is proud to host the CattleFax Market Outlook, which will give area producers access to insights from a global leader in beef industry research, analysis and information. The program will feature an update from CattleFax CEO, Randy Blach. His presentation will address several key factors that cow/calf producers should consider this fall, including calf prices, a calf and cow price outlook and recent demand trends.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Expo at JB Wells is located at 2301 County Road 197, Gonzales, TX 78629.

The CattleFax Market Outlook is sponsored by Zoetis, Capital Farm Credit and Graham Land and Cattle.

###