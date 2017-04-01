Cattle Raisers Announce Prosecutor of Year Award Recipient at Annual Convention

April 1, 2017

SAN ANTONIO — Heath Hemphill of Coleman County, Texas was today named Prosecutor of the Year for his dedication to prosecuting cases of agricultural crime. The award was presented at the 2017 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in San Antonio, Texas on behalf of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA). Dennis Braden, chair of TSCRA’s Law Enforcement Committee announced the award.

Each year, nominations for the Prosecutor of the Year Award are made by TSCRA’s Special Rangers. There are 30 Special Rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma. They have comprehensive knowledge of the cattle industry and primarily investigate agricultural crimes such as cattle and equipment theft. They are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. Special Ranger Joe Roberts nominated Hemphill as this year’s recipient.

“Heath Hemphill has demonstrated outstanding judgement, common-sense and fairness in his duties as a prosecutor,” said Roberts. “He understands the impact of crime on cattle raisers and ensures that sentences fit the crime when those in the cattle business are victimized.”

Hemphill is the district attorney for the 42nd District Court in Coleman County, Texas. He also serves as a member of the TSCRA board and is the vice-chair of TSCRA’s Law Enforcement Committee. He received an undergraduate degree in animal science from Texas A&M University and a juris doctorate from the Texas Tech School of Law. In addition to his duties as district attorney, Hemphill, along with his wife Danyelle, operate Hemphill Land and Cattle.

Hemphill’s extensive involvement and knowledge of the cattle industry have helped fuel his commitment to prosecute often overlooked crimes against ranchers and landowners.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association,” said Hemphill. “I will continue to do all that is in my power to protect the honorable men and women who dedicate their lives to feeding our state and nation.”

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

