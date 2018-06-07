Cattle Hauler Arrested, Indicted for Stealing Cargo

HEREFORD, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers today announced the indictment of Walter Max Madsen, 43, of Amarillo, on charges of Theft of Livestock, a third-degree felony. His indictment and arrest are the result of an investigation led by TSCRA Special Ranger Harold Dempsey.

In February, Dempsey was contacted by an employee of a cattle company based in Chandler, Arizona. The employee stated that in December 2017 the company had purchased 39 head of cattle at a nearby livestock auction. They then arranged for the cattle to be transported to a processor in San Angelo, Texas, but alleged that the truck driver, Madsen, had instead taken the cattle to a Hereford meat packer where he sold them under his own name. The cattle were worth more than $23,000.

Dempsey immediately initiated an investigation. He was eventually able to obtain evidence from the victim, auction market and packing plant, all corroborating the victim’s account. Dempsey then presented the evidence to the Deaf Smith County District Attorney’s Office who obtained an arrest warrant for Madsen. The warrant was served on May 21, 2018. Madsen was arrested, booked into the Potter County Detention Center and subsequently released on a $5,000 bond.

Yesterday, on June 6, 2018, a Deaf Smith County grand jury indicted Madsen. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison as well as possible fines and restitution.

“Unfortunately, we investigate many cases in which folks are victimized by people they know and do business with,” said Dempsey. “It is important to remain vigilant and keep detailed records to ensure you are protected if it happens to you.”

TSCRA and Dempsey would like to thank Investigator Esreal Silva and the entire Deaf Smith County District Attorney’s Office for their outstanding work on the case.

