Cargill again receiving cattle, operations running at Kansas facility

Source: Drovers

Cargill’s Dodge City, Kan., beef processing facility was receiving live cattle and operations were in full swing after last week’s explosion at a stand-alone building outside the plant.

“The necessary clean-up and safety verification has been completed (at the facility),” Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan told Drovers in an email. “The plant resumed receiving cattle this morning (Monday).”

The Dodge City facility has a daily capacity of 5,200 head.

The explosion was at a building that processes blood into blood meal, a feed additive, and not at the main facility. Two workers were injured in the blast.

“We are thankful for the support of the community, cattle producers, contractors and our employees, who worked tirelessly to get us back to business,” Sullivan said.

