By the N#mbers, 6-14-19: July-August-September Outlook

7 models, 6 of which are mostly in agreement that parts of the Great Plains could see a cooler summer

The North American Multi-Model Ensemble, affectionately called the “NMME,” released an update to its monthly forecast this week. The NMME consists of an ensemble, or average, of numerous government and university climate models. The consensus among the models is showing an interesting cooler pattern for July-August-September over Kansas and the surrounding states.

Hotter-than-normal temps elsewhere

The same NMME models are also showing hotter-than-normal temperatures are called for elsewhere, especially over the Western U.S.

Wetter-than-normal conditions

Wetter-than-normal conditions are forecast over the Western U.S. in July, spreading into the Northern Plains during late summer.