BQA Tip of the Month: Feeding new bulls

After purchasing bulls for your operation, feeding management is important to avoid digestive problems. When the bulls arrive at your ranch, provide them with high quality hay or pasture and offer very little, or none, concentrate feed — 3 pounds per head or less each day. It is often not known exactly how much and what kind of concentrate feed the bulls were getting prior to their arrival. A sudden change from one concentrate feed to another can result in the bulls developing acidosis or sub-acute acidosis, which can lead to founder and foot abscesses.

Are you a certified Texas Beef Quality Assurance producer? Training is free and available online and at one-day in-person workshops. Read more…

