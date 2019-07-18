Beef to feature on Thursday’s MasterChef TV show

Source: Beef So Simple 7-17-19 newsletter

As part of their biggest and toughest season yet, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. partnered with MasterChef Season 10 to bring you the beefiest Backyard BBQ challenge!

Tune in to FOX on Thursday, July 18 at 8/7c to watch as the MasterChef home cooks fire up their grills and put their beef skills to the test by cooking up some of your favorite traditional and innovative beef cuts.

Starting Friday, July 19, check out BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com to get the MasterChef BBQ winning recipe and learn more about the cuts featured in the show. You can also get your hands on other MasterChef-inspired recipes that will surely impress family and friends when you fire up your own backyard grill.

If you can’t wait until Thursday for the beefy goodness, check out some of our other favorite backyard BBQ recipes on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com!

