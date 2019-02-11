As black vulture populations expand, ranchers pay cost

Evidence has shown U.S. black vulture populations are increasing and their range expanding. Ranchers and farmers in places where vulture populations were previously transient are seeing them more often, in larger numbers, and witnessing their ability to kill calves and vulnerable cattle. Some believe the vultures are learning from each other and changing their behavior, which means they’re now coming for the living and the dead. But control options are few due to their protected status under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. –Drovers Read more…

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Natural Resources, Pests, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Wildlife

