Arrests made in string of Central Texas cattle thefts

Source: TSCRA | Feb. 21, 2019 | Theft & Law

Four subjects have been arrested and charged with cattle theft in an ongoing investigation of cattle and equipment thefts in the Brazos, Burleson and Robertson County areas of Central Texas. All cattle have been recovered or accounted for with the exception of 5 Limousin cows (4 black and 1 red) and 2 black bull calves.

Arrested on theft warrants are Darrian Manley, Philip Deaver Jr., Eric Green, and Charles Manual, all from the Bryan area. More arrest are pending. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers, Special Ranger Hal Dumas at 979-255-0638, or your local law enforcement agency.

Special Ranger Dumas would like to thank Brazos, Burleson and Robertson County Sheriff’s Offices, along with Bryan and College Station Police Departments for their work in these cases and support of the agricultural industry in their areas.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, Theft & Law

