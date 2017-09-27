Arrest Made in Local Cattle Theft, Suspect Faces Felony Charges

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Wayne Clemons, 27, of Seguin, Texas was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony warrant for Theft of Livestock. The charges and arrest are the result of an investigation conducted by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Michael Barr.

On May 17, Barr received a report that six head of cattle had been stolen from a property in New Braunfels, Texas. The perpetrator gained access through an unlocked gate at the corner of Morningside Drive and Rueckle Road at an unknown time the previous evening. The investigation led Barr to a nearby business, where he was able to obtain footage from a security camera and identify a vehicle of interest.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, and the Comal County Crime Stoppers appealed to the public for assistance, and offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information. TSCRA also posted the security footage to their Facebook page, which generated several tips and ultimately helped Barr identify the suspect vehicle as belonging to Clemons.

Clemons was arrested on Sept. 25, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Co. F. He was subsequently booked into the Comal County Jail and as of writing, remains in custody pending a $25,000 bond. The investigation continues.

“Community involvement was essential in this particular case, and I would like to thank those who came forward with valuable information,” said Barr. “I would also like to thank the Texas Rangers, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in investigating and prosecuting the case.”

Barr noted that agricultural theft is often a crime of opportunity, and suggests that ranchers always close and lock their gates to avoid falling victim to similar crimes.

