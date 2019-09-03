Area ranchers to gather in San Angelo Sept. 10

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Fort Concho Stables in San Angelo, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger H.D. Brittain is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Fort Concho Stables are at 630 S. Oakes Street, San Angelo, TX 76903.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, Central Texas Farm Credit, Nutrition Plus, Capital Farm Credit, Express Scale Services, Bamert Seed Company and the Concho Valley Cattle Women for sponsoring the event.

