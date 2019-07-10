USDA collecting public comment on EA for oral rabies vaccination program

Source: USDA-APHIS | July 8, 2019

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has prepared an environmental assessment (EA) relative to an oral rabies vaccination (ORV) program in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. The EA analyzes the proposed expanded use of ONRAB vaccine-baits throughout the ORV distribution zone in those states in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service.

The proposed expanded ONRAB vaccine distribution is necessary because a higher level of population immunity in raccoons is desired in order to maximize the effectiveness of ORV programs. USDA-APHIS VS is making the EA available to the public for review and comment.

WS is requesting that the public review and provide their comments on the pre-decision EA. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register on July 09, 2019.

You may submit comments by clicking here or by contacting: USDA APHIS Wildlife Services, 59 Chenell Drive, Suite 2, Concord, NH 03301, FAX (603) 229-0502. We request that all comments on the EA be submitted electronically or sent to the address/FAX listed above by August 08, 2019. When faxing a comment, a copy should also be mailed to ensure that a complete version of the text is received. All comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment , will be part of the public record and will be released for public review as required and allowable by law.

Click or tap here to read the EA and make comments.

Click here to read the full notice of availability for public comment notice.