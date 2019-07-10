USDA collecting public comment on EA for oral rabies vaccination program
Source: USDA-APHIS | July 8, 2019
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has prepared an environmental assessment (EA) relative to an oral rabies vaccination (ORV) program in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. The EA analyzes the proposed expanded use of ONRAB vaccine-baits throughout the ORV distribution zone in those states in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service.
The proposed expanded ONRAB vaccine distribution is necessary because a higher level of population immunity in raccoons is desired in order to maximize the effectiveness of ORV programs. USDA-APHIS VS is making the EA available to the public for review and comment.
You may submit comments by clicking here or by contacting: USDA APHIS Wildlife Services, 59 Chenell Drive, Suite 2, Concord, NH 03301, FAX (603) 229-0502.
Click or tap here to read the EA and make comments.
Click here to read the full notice of availability for public comment notice.