An evening with NCHA and TSCRA

Join us Saturday, Aug. 3 at 5:00 p.m. in Watt Arena at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth for an evening with NCHA! This event includes a short program introducing each organization to the other’s membership. It is free and open to everyone – no tickets are needed. Dinner is on a first come, first served basis and will be served at 6:00 p.m.