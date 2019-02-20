AgriLife Extension beef cattle experts to discuss production at TSCRA convention

AFrom fence laws to utilizing new technologies to manage beef cattle herds, Texas A&M AgriLife experts will share the latest at the 2019 Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Convention scheduled for March 29-31 in Fort Worth.

Dr. Jason Banta, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service beef cattle specialist in Overton, will present Mineral Supplements: What Do I Need For My Operation? Supplementation strategies are an important part of cow-calf operations, and Banta will lead the session focusing on general recommendations for which type of cube or other supplements are right for an operation. He will also discuss how to utilize blocks, liquid feeds and other types of supplements in an operation.

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension law specialist, Amarillo, will lead discussions on understanding a wide range of landowner lease agreement and liability issues. Issues covered will include potential liability related to employee injury from equipment, potential hunting lease issues and others.

Dr. Cliff Lamb, department head for animal science at Texas A&M University in College Station, will moderate a panel of scientists who will present new technologies available for herd owners to enhance the reproductive efficiency of their cattle operations.

A Ranch to Retail Workshop on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. will feature Dr. Dan Hale, AgriLife Extension meat specialist in College Station, and Jason Bagley, Texas Beef Council, who will provide an extensive overview of the beef supply chain from the ranch to the retail meat case.

For a complete agenda and registration information, visit http://cattleraisersconvention.com.