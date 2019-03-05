Ag Safety Awareness Week: Know Your Limits

Source Texas Farm Bureau | March 4, 2019

Safety is a priority on Texas farms and ranches, and additional emphasis is being placed on farm safety this week through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program.

As part of the program, March 3-9 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week.

U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers is joining efforts with the American Farm Bureau Federation and state Farm Bureaus to promote the week. This year, the theme is “Safety: Know Your Limits.”

The program aims to keep those in agriculture safe and healthy by helping them recognize common dangers to physical and mental health.

A different safety focus will be highlighted each day of the week. Tuesday’s focus is livestock handling safety: By creating a stress-free environment for livestock, you’ll keep yourself and your animals safe, Check out this safety checklist by @umashcenter to make sure you have checked all of the boxes: http://bit.ly/UMASHLivestockHandling



Make safety a priority on the farm! Join the conversation this week on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #ASAP19 and #KeepFarmsSafe.

For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page.

The 11 U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers are funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

For content and ideas about how to stay safe while working in agriculture, forestry and fishing, visit the U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers’ YouTube channel.

The Texas Department of Insurance Division of Workers’ Compensation Workplace Safety also offers tips for farm tractor road safety.

Read more at http://texasfarmbureau.org/farmers-ranchers-focus-ag-safety/