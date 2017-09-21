Adam J. McClung

Adam J. McClung, 37, of Vilonia, Ark., died Aug. 6 after a brief, but severe illness. He was born Feb. 11, 1980, in Conway to parents, Dickie and Marshia. On July 3, 2010, he married Chantel Powell in Little Rock. On May 26, 2015, Adam and Chantel welcomed a daughter, Magdelana “Maggie” Blair.

He graduated from Greenbrier High School in 1998. He went to Eastern Oklahoma State College and Oklahoma State University on livestock judging scholarships, receiving his bachelor’s degree in animal science. He served with the Oklahoma Beef Council and in 2009 became executive vice president of the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maggie Blair Education Fund, c/o People’s Bank and the Adam McClung Family Memorial at youcaring.com.