2019 quail forecast

Sept. 1 is much-heralded as the start of Texas’ dove season, but for “Students of Quail” it also marks the unveiling of the forecasts for the upcoming quail season. Across the board, it’s going to be an average year – some places considerably better, others considerably worse. Dr. Dale Rollins with the Rolling Plains Quail Research Center, has a breakdown of the statewide quail outlook and what hunters should expect this year. Read more…