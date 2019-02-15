Attend Ranching 101 session on animal health Feb. 19 in Fort Worth

Join TSCRA and fellow ranchers on Feb. 19 in Fort Worth for our monthly Ranching 101 session featuring a discussion on cattle health with Dr. Arn Anderson, Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic. Learn to identify common diseases, develop a herd health plan, decide when to call the vet and more.

Speaker: Dr. Arn Anderson – Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic

Topic: Cattle Health

◊ Common disease identification and treatment

◊ Developing a herd health plan

◊ When is it time to go to the vet?

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 ◊ 1:00 – 5:00 PM

Where: TSCRA Headquarters ◊ Brand Room

1301 W. 7th Street ◊ Fort Worth, TX 76102 Map

Cost: Members: Free! ◊ Non-Members:$20

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND

Ranching 101 is exclusively sponsored by:









