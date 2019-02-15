Attend Ranching 101 session on animal health Feb. 19 in Fort Worth
Join TSCRA and fellow ranchers on Feb. 19 in Fort Worth for our monthly Ranching 101 session featuring a discussion on cattle health with Dr. Arn Anderson, Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic. Learn to identify common diseases, develop a herd health plan, decide when to call the vet and more.
Speaker: Dr. Arn Anderson – Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic
Topic: Cattle Health
◊ Common disease identification and treatment
◊ Developing a herd health plan
◊ When is it time to go to the vet?
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 ◊ 1:00 – 5:00 PM
Where: TSCRA Headquarters ◊ Brand Room
1301 W. 7th Street ◊ Fort Worth, TX 76102 Map
Cost: Members: Free! ◊ Non-Members:$20
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND
