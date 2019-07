Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, July 26, 2019

Compared to last week feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $5 higher. Trade activity was moderate on very good demand. The trading area cooled off from the triple digit heat. Supply included 64% feeder cattle; 32% slaughter cattle; 4% replacement cattle. Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 64%.

Click or tap here to download the full report or see below.