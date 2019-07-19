﻿Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, July 19, 2019

Source: USDA

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 2.00 higher; some instances 7.00 higher earlier in the week coming off last week’s highs. Trade was fairly active on good demand. The area is hot and dry with temperatures reaching the triple-digit mark. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 45% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (26% Stock Cows, 34% Bred Cows, 39% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%

