﻿Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, July 19, 2019

Source: USDA

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 2.00 higher; some instances 7.00 higher earlier in the week coming off last week’s highs. Trade was fairly active on good demand. The area is hot and dry with temperatures reaching the triple-digit mark. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 45% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (26% Stock Cows, 34% Bred Cows, 39% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%

TXCattleMarket071919

/ Market News, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Improving your bottom line starts with improving the efficiency of your cattle
TSCRA Applauds Doud Confirmation
2018 TSCRA trip announced: Cruise Medieval Central Europe
Increased readiness as storm system moves across Texas
New campaign to prevent farms, ranches from being regulated like toxic superfund sites
The Browning Blog: C-C-C-COLD-D-D-D!
Texas crop and weather report for May 15, 2018
Cow-Calf Corner: Retail beef prices; Cattle on Feed and more USDA data; Testing hay can save supplement dollars
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: