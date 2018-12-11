﻿Clean Water Act application to groundwater: Keeping score

A major issue with regard to the scope of the Clean Water Act is popping up in courtrooms across the United States. Are point source discharges into groundwater, that eventually reach a “water of the United States”, within the scope of the Clean Water Act’s jurisdiction? This issue is growing and has been decided differently by courts across the country. The legal question is teed up and could potentially reach the United States Supreme Court next year. Tiffany Dowell Lashmet takes a look at this issue and the results from various cases at the Texas Ag Law Blog. Read more…